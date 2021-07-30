Rapinoe converts and U.S. gets past Netherlands on penalties

Caption United States' Samantha Mewis, center, celebrates after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Meidema scored a pair of goals in regulation time for the Netherlands, giving her 10 goals for the tournament — an Olympic record.

Caption Players of Netherlands celebrate a goal scored by teammate Vivianne Miedema during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Miedema put the Netherlands ahead in the 18th minute but the Americans equalized when Sam Mewis headed in a goal off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 28th. Williams then gave the Americans the lead in the 31st.

Caption United States' players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Meidema, who was playing in her 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th.

Caption United States' Rose Lavelle, right, dribbles past Netherlands' Jackie Groenen during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The United States will next face Canada, which advanced to the semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Brazil in Rifu.