Rapinoe converts and U.S. gets past Netherlands on penalties

United States' Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Caption
United States' Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Yokohama, Japan — Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Meidema's opening attempt in the shootout. She then saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen before Rapinoe put her penalty away.

United States' Samantha Mewis, left, celebrates with teammate Carli Lloyd after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Caption
United States' Samantha Mewis, left, celebrates with teammate Carli Lloyd after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

After Rapinoe scored, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and grinned in triumph.

United States' Samantha Mewis, center, celebrates after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
United States' Samantha Mewis, center, celebrates after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Meidema scored a pair of goals in regulation time for the Netherlands, giving her 10 goals for the tournament — an Olympic record.

Players of Netherlands celebrate a goal scored by teammate Vivianne Miedema during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
Players of Netherlands celebrate a goal scored by teammate Vivianne Miedema during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Miedema put the Netherlands ahead in the 18th minute but the Americans equalized when Sam Mewis headed in a goal off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 28th. Williams then gave the Americans the lead in the 31st.

United States' players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Caption
United States' players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Meidema, who was playing in her 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th.

United States' Rose Lavelle, right, dribbles past Netherlands' Jackie Groenen during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
United States' Rose Lavelle, right, dribbles past Netherlands' Jackie Groenen during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

The United States will next face Canada, which advanced to the semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

