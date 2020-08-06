Peter Jennings, last link to era of trusted news anchors, died 15 years ago

Jennings was, in many respects, the last link to an era when broadcast news anchors were among the nation’s most trusted journalists, when the national news was broadcast each night over only three major networks — ABC, NBC and CBS — and anchors including Jennings, Walter Cronkite, John Chancellor and David Brinkley were invited into Americans’ homes each night.

“For four decades, Peter has been our colleague, our friend, and our leader in so many ways,” ABC News President David Westin wrote when Jennings died. “None of us will be the same without him.”