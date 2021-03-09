Pepé Le Pew scrubbed from ‘Space Jam’ after NYT ‘rape culture’ opinion column

In a March 3 New York Times column, Charles M. Blow wrote about some of the early cartoons he watched, which included Pepé Le Pew. A Looney Tunes Fandom site describes the animal as having human characteristics, and one who is constantly on a search for romance, held back by his persistent behavior, and his scent.

The New York Times piece didn’t just call out Pepé Le Pew, but other cartoon characters as well, including Speedy Gonzales, saying the character promoted stereotypes of “drunk and lethargic Mexicans,” and Mammy Two Shoes, who Blow wrote was a “heavyset Black maid who spoke in a heavy accent.”