Pepé Le Pew scrubbed from ‘Space Jam’ after NYT ‘rape culture’ opinion column

Pepé Le Pew, the famous Looney Tunes skunk with a French accent, has been dropped from Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Space Jam 2″ after a New York Times columnist said the cartoon character “normalized rape culture.”
In a March 3 New York Times column, Charles M. Blow wrote about some of the early cartoons he watched, which included Pepé Le Pew. A Looney Tunes Fandom site describes the animal as having human characteristics, and one who is constantly on a search for romance, held back by his persistent behavior, and his scent.
The New York Times piece didn’t just call out Pepé Le Pew, but other cartoon characters as well, including Speedy Gonzales, saying the character promoted stereotypes of “drunk and lethargic Mexicans,” and Mammy Two Shoes, who Blow wrote was a “heavyset Black maid who spoke in a heavy accent.”
On Sunday, the Hollywood Reporter said Warner Bros. has removed the cartoon skunk’s scenes from the upcoming “Space Jam” sequel. The character starred in the original “Space Jam,” which was released in November 1996.
Last week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would stop publishing six of the legendary author’s books due to allegations of racist, insensitive imagery.
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
The books include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company told the AP.