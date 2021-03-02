‘Welcome to new world order’: Social media reacts to 6 books canceled

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” it said.

The other books affected are “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Every day there's a new woke story about something getting canceled. Today it's Dr. Seuss's turn. How do we stop the stupid? Serious question. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 2, 2021

The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company told AP.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” it said.

So today my daughter is dressing up as #DrSeuss for “Dress Up Like Your Favorite Book Character Day” for school.



Now he’s being cancelled for being racist? These people will stop at nothing. Can’t wait to share her pic to trigger a few idiots. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 2, 2021

Books by Geisel, who was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1904, have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in braille and are sold in more than 100 countries. He died in 1991.

The wild thing about people pointing out Dr. Seuss's racism is that they're only spreading one drawing he's done when there's dozens of others that shouldn't be ignored pic.twitter.com/LTtG2lvYEP — Brandon Rodriguez (@brandonr107) March 2, 2021

He remains popular, earning an estimated $33 million before taxes in 2020, up from just $9.5 million five years ago, the company said. Forbes listed him No. 2 on its highest-paid dead celebrities of 2020, behind only the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Since conservatives are suddenly interested in children's books because of Dr. Seuss. I want to remind these hypocrites how they tried many times to cancel books with LGBT characters. It's time for you to condemn all social conservatives and their cancel culture. — Anthony (@anthony_arrais) March 2, 2021

As adored as Dr. Seuss is by millions around the world for the positive values in many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, there has been increasing criticism in recent years over the way Blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children’s books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations.

You guys are really gonna cancel the dead and legendary Dr. Seuss for racism when “The Sneetches” was anti-racist social commentary and he was critical of America First. pic.twitter.com/YwdS3MHD0G — Michael Williams-Owolabi (@SemiNerd17) March 1, 2021

The National Education Association, which founded Read Across America Day in 1998 and deliberately aligned it with Geisel’s birthday, has for several years deemphasized Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children.

School districts across the country have also moved away from Dr. Seuss, prompting Loudoun County, Virginia, schools just outside Washington, D.C., to douse rumors last month that they were banning the books entirely.

Conservatives are more concerned with Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss than the millions of Americans dying and starving every day because of their refusal to help anyone other than the wealthy. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 2, 2021

“Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” the school district said in a statement.

So people are just now finding out about the anti-Black cartoons Dr. Seuss used to make? pic.twitter.com/tFwcGt8Vgn — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 2, 2021

In 2017, a school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, criticized a gift of 10 Seuss books from first lady Melania Trump, saying many of his works were “steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.”

In 2018, a Dr. Seuss museum in his hometown of Springfield removed a mural that included an Asian stereotype.

"Dr. Seuss" is dead. He cannot be "canceled." He was a highly imperfect man who also wrote some amazing kids' books. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) March 2, 2021

“The Cat in the Hat,” one of Seuss’ most popular books, has received criticism, too, but will continue to be published for now.

Yes, Dr Seuss drew some really horrible and racist cartoons. That should be acknowledged.



What should also be acknowledged is he changed his views later in life, which is what resulted in stories like Horton Hears a Who and The Sneetches. — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) March 2, 2021

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, however, said it is “committed to listening and learning and will continue to review our entire portfolio.”