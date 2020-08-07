Pajamas not allowed for online classes at Illinois school district

“It makes sense; it’s just a little bit of respect to show up clean and ready for class,” one parent said.

“In truth, the whole pajama thing is really at the bottom of our priority scale when it comes to public education,” Springfield Education Association president Aaron Graves said.

According to News Talk WMAY in Springfield, students taking part in remote learning can’t do so from their beds. In addition, students in a video class must have the camera on and “focused on your person not another part of the room.”

Bree Hankins, the district’s public relations representative, told the news outlet the pajama policy and others will be addressed individually.

“Generally speaking, there are no definitive one-to-one consequences outlined in our handbook for any disciplinary reason,” she said. “Incidents of misconduct and subsequent consequences are treated on an individual basis.”