Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

It’s go time
Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic sits on the bench looking up at a video that was played in the arena as a tribute to the former Mavericks player before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic sits on the bench looking up at a video that was played in the arena as a tribute to the former Mavericks player before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

It's go time. The race for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is finally beginning.

The 2025 NBA playoffs start Saturday with four games: Indiana-Milwaukee, Denver-Los Angeles Clippers, New York-Detroit and Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota.

The other four Game 1s are Sunday: Oklahoma City-Memphis, Boston-Orlando, Cleveland-Miami and Houston-Golden State.

Miami and Memphis claimed the last two spots with play-in wins on Friday night. The Heat became the first team in the play-in tournament's 5-year history to win two road games on the way to grabbing a postseason berth.

Miami is just 14-17 since the All-Star break, including the two play-in victories. Memphis, including Friday's win, went 13-17 since the break. But the Heat and Grizzlies got in, which is all that matters.

Saturday's national TV schedule

1 p.m. — Milwaukee at Indiana (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Denver (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Detroit at New York (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers (ABC)

Sunday’s national TV schedule

1 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City (ABC)

3:30 p.m. — Orlando at Boston (ABC)

7 p.m. — Miami at Cleveland (TNT/truTV)

9:30 p.m. — Golden State at Houston (TNT/truTV)

Monday’s national TV schedule

7:30 p.m. — Detroit at New York (TNT/truTV)

10 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Denver (TNT/truTV)

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (+185) is favored to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, followed closely by Boston (+200). After that, it's Cleveland (+550), the Los Angeles Lakers (+1000), Golden State (+1400), the Los Angeles Clippers (+2500), Denver (+3500) and New York (+3500).

From there, it's some real long shots. Minnesota is +6600, ahead of Indiana and Houston (+8000), Milwaukee (+12500), Detroit (+35000), Memphis (+35000), Miami (+75000) and Orlando (+100000).

Yes, this does mean the oddsmakers expect a big upset. Golden State, the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, is favored to win its series against No. 2 seed Houston.

Key upcoming events

Sunday — The finalists for seven awards (MVP, rookie of the year, coach of the year, clutch player of the year, defensive player of the year, most improved player and sixth man of the year) are announced at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT.

Monday — Draft lottery tiebreaker is held at 3 p.m. Eastern.

April 26 — NBA early entry deadline.

May 3 — Earliest possible start date for Round 2 of the playoffs. Series could also start on May 4, May 5 or May 6.

Stories of note

The playoffs could be wide-open. Again.

A look inside the numbers of this season, headed into the playoffs.

—Series previews on Lakers-Timberwolves, Pacers-Bucks, Knicks-Pistons and Nuggets-Clippers.

Stat of the day

The only unbeaten teams in April entering the playoffs are Milwaukee (8-0) and the Clippers (7-0). The Bucks are the No. 5 seed in the East, the Clippers are the No. 5 seed in the West.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) fights for the ball in overtime of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans react as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, and forward LeBron James celebrate at the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, April 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, right, knocks a rebound away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, and forward LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Game 82: The end of the line for some in the NBA, decision day for others

Inside the numbers: Led by Cleveland and Oklahoma City, it was the season of the streak in the NBA

A look at how NBA Play-In Tournament works and what Hawks must do to make playoffs

The Latest

A lone protestor sits in the "Free Speech Zone" during a reenactment celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and start of the American Revolution, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Lexington, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

250 years after America went to war for independence, a divided nation battles over its legacy

14m ago

Takeaways from AP’s report on pardoned Jan. 6 rioters being embraced in Republican politics

20m ago

Some Jan. 6 rioters pardoned by Trump are now embraced as heroes and candidates for office

27m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.