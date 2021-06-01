Moderna seeking full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

The company is the second drugmaker in the U.S. to seek a biologics license that would allow it to market its vaccine directly to consumers. Last month, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech began the process of seeking full approval for their vaccine for use in people 16 and older in the U.S.

Full U.S. approval will allow Moderna’s vaccine to stay on the market once the pandemic is over and the U.S. is no longer in a public health emergency, former FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told CNBC. It also sets the stage for the company to begin advertising the shots on TV and other media platforms, he said, which is currently not permitted.