Louisiana veteran reunites with rescue dog lost in Hurricane Laura

Soon after, a Good Samaritan saw Savage and he was picked up by Calcasieu Parish Animal Services.

The shelter was seriously damaged in the storm and the ASPCA deployed a disaster response team to to look after the animals, including Savage, until he could reunite with his owner.

“I was ecstatic to see Savage not only alive, but in good spirits and healthy,” Roach told People of their reunion.

“It’s gratifying to see pets go home after such a stressful time," Jessica Rushin, the ASPCA’s senior director of placement partnership, said in a statement. “He was definitely glad to see Andy.”

In addition to Savage, the ASPCA helped transport more than 100 animals without a home out of communities affected by the hurricane. The transports were done in collaboration with the Louisiana SPCA and Wings of Rescue.