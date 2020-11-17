Louisiana landlords sue to overturn CDC eviction order

“The CDC’s eviction moratorium represents a sweeping assumption of power by an administrative agency that it simply does not possess,” read the suit filed in Monroe, the location of a company that manages 725 rental units in several northeast Louisiana cities.

Landlords in Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee have filed similar lawsuits against the CDC moratorium, and those in 13 other states and the District of Columbia are trying to overturn state or city eviction moratoriums, according to information assembled by John Pollock at the National Coalition for the Civil Right to Counsel and provided by the Seattle-based Housing Justice Project.