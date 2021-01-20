LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden and Inauguration Day in America

Biden and Harris are scheduled to review a military parade at 1:40 p.m.

At 2:25 p.m., the newly installed president and first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Harris and husband Doug Emhoff — then to be known as the Second Gentleman — will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

At 3:15 p.m., all four will arrive at the White House, where Biden is set to sign a series of executive actions at 5:15. At 5:45 p.m., Biden will swear in several executive appointees.

Later this evening, shortly before 9 p.m., the president and first lady will appear during a nationally televised program entitled “Celebrating America,” and at 9:55 p.m., appear on the Blue Room balcony.

On Tuesday night, Biden arrived in Washington with a speech at the Lincoln Memorial, calling for a national mourning for those lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To heal we must remember,” the incoming president told the nation, as 400 lights representing the pandemic’s victims were illuminated behind him around the monument’s Reflecting Pool. “Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights into the darkness ... and remember all who we lost.” Biden was joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The nation’s confirmed coronavirus death toll surpassed 400,000 on Tuesday.

Biden flew into Joint Base Andrews just outside the capital and then motorcaded into Washington, a city that’s been flooded by some 25,000 National Guard troops guarding a Capitol, White House and National Mall that are wrapped in a maze of barricades and tall fencing.

President Donald Trump won’t attend Biden’s inauguration, the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony since Andrew Johnson more than a century and a half ago.

The White House released a farewell video from Trump just as Biden landed at Joint Base Andrews. Trump extended “best wishes” to the incoming administration in his nearly 20-minute address but did not utter Biden’s name.

Trump also spent some of his last time in the White House huddled with advisers weighing final-hour pardons and grants of clemency. He planned to depart from Washington Wednesday morning in an airbase ceremony that he helped plan himself.

Vice President Mike Pence is skipping the incumbent’s send-off and instead is attending Biden’s inauguration.

Inaugural organizers this week finished installing some 200,000 U.S., state and territorial flags on the National Mall, a display representing the American people who couldn’t come to the inauguration, which is tightly limited under security and COVID restrictions.

Aides say Biden will use Wednesday’s inaugural address — one that will be delivered in front of an unusually small in-person group because of virus protocols and security concerns and is expected to run 20 to 30 minutes — to call for American unity and offer an optimistic message that Americans can get past the dark moment by working together.

To that end, he extended invitations to Congress’ top four Republican and Democratic leaders to attend Mass with him at St. Matthew’s Cathedral ahead of the inauguration ceremony.