Latest graphic novel about John Lewis publishing in August

Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis, a former congressman representing Georgia, died at age 80. As with the “March” trilogy, which traced Lewis’ growing involvement with the civil rights movement in the 1960s, “Run” features longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell as they shape a narrative around Lewis’ reflections. Comic artist L. Fury will assist with illustrations.

“Run: Book One” begins after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.