Krispy Kreme celebrating rover landing with 1-day-only Mars Doughnut

With NASA’s Perseverance rover set to land on Mars on Thursday, Krispy Kreme will be selling, for one day only, its limited edition Mars Doughnut.
The design of Krispy Kreme’s Mars Doughnut is made to look like the red planet. It’s a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.
When Perseverance lands about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Mars’ Jezero Crater, it will have traveled 292.5 million miles since lifting off July 30 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. In addition to toting the first helicopter to be deployed on Mars and numerous other technologies to seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples, the rover also is carrying the names of nearly 11 million people who participated in NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” program.
“The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “So, we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.”