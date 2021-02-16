Krispy Kreme celebrating rover landing with 1-day-only Mars Doughnut

The design of Krispy Kreme’s Mars Doughnut is made to look like the red planet. It’s a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.

When Perseverance lands about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Mars’ Jezero Crater, it will have traveled 292.5 million miles since lifting off July 30 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. In addition to toting the first helicopter to be deployed on Mars and numerous other technologies to seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples, the rover also is carrying the names of nearly 11 million people who participated in NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” program.