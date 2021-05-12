Judge sentences co-founder of ‘Students for Trump’ to 13 months in prison

Prosecutors said Lambert from August 2016 through April 2018 advertised himself on the internet as a prominent New York attorney and graduate of an elite law school who had worked with hundreds of clients, including “tech moguls” and “entrepreneurs,” in Europe and the United States.

Lambert, using the alias “Eric Pope,” lured at least six individuals and corporations into paying him to resolve credit issues, draft a will, resolve a dispute with a former employee and help with corporate and intellectual property law, prosecutors said.

“This man is the worst of the worst in my opinion,” a victim whose name was redacted wrote in a pre-sentence letter to the judge.

“This crime took a lot of thought." - U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni

The victim, who drained a 401K account to pay Lambert, was berated by Lambert during a phone call and was told “I was irrational forever questioning such an esteemed attorney from New York,” according to the letter.

“In truth he had never done one bit of work for me as I clearly became aware,” the victim wrote.

Before he was sentenced, Lambert told the judge he had “sincere regret” and wanted to apologize to victims.

“My life will be forever marked by this poor choice,” Lambert said. He added that he was spending “countless hours in prayer to rid myself of the demons.”

Gary Peters, Lambert’s lawyer, said after the sentencing that he was disappointed that his client, currently enrolled in college, was going to prison.

Explore Georgia elections chief counters false claims in letter to Congress

He said Lambert is described as a co-founder of “Students for Trump” even though the group already had several chapters when he began promoting it with television appearances, sometimes on major cable news programs, while he was a student at a conservative school in North Carolina, Campbell University.

After Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Lambert became disappointed with some of the new president’s early moves and stopped participating with the group.

Peters said Lambert “just dropped out.”