6 Georgians indicted in CARES Act fraud scheme discovered through meth bust

Lawson is a former deputy in Fulton County and remains a certified peace officer, the announcement said. It did not say where she was currently employed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accused Quarterman and Lawson of submitting fraudulent business loan applications for friends and family who did not actually own businesses. Quarterman would recruit loan applicants while Lawson would complete the paperwork, according to the announcement. Once their co-conspirators had received loan payments, they would pay Quarterman a fee, Erskine said.

The defendants are also accused of creating fake IRS documents to support their PPP loan applications, Erskine said.

Explore Forced release of federal data shows more bailout loans went to questionable players

From July through early August, Quarterman sent Lawson information for nearly 50 people and Lawson completed nearly 60 fraudulent EIDL applications requesting a total of almost $500,000, Erskine said. Lawson is also suspected of submitting 11 PPP loan applications seeking more than $200,000, Erskine said.

The defendants have been charged with a variety of counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

Aside from Quarterman and Lawson, who now lives in Houston, Texas, the defendants from Atlanta include: Katie Quarterman, 28; Tranesha Quarterman, 33; Darryl Washington, 66; Adarin Jones, 42; and James McFarland, 56.

The other defendants are from the Washington, D.C. metro area, including: India Middleton, 34, of Accokeek, Maryland; Nikia Wakefield, 42, of Rockville, Maryland; and Victor Montgomery, 43, of Washington, D.C.

Explore 2 metro Atlanta women charged with stealing millions in PPP money

This is one of several recent cases announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office involving fraud and the CARES Act. In February, Erskine told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his office expected more of these cases in the near future as additional instances are found of opportunistic fraudsters who targeted the $2.2 trillion emergency assistance package.