Julia Louis-Dreyfus is social media star of DNC 2020′s final night

“Personally, I plan to follow the example of six current cabinet members, Vice President Pence, and President Trump himself, and vote by mail.”

“Joe Biden not only knows how to read, but also, he reads everything.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus:



"When Donald Trump spoke at his inauguration about 'American Carnage' I assumed that was something he was against – not a campaign promise."#DemocraticConvention — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) August 21, 2020

“Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get him get there.”

Louis-Dreyfus was the star of social media as the convention got underway, but not everyone was a fan of her approach.

Is it just me, or is #JuliaLouisDreyfus just a little off key? — Debra (@dcaplick) August 21, 2020

#DemConvention #JuliaLouisDreyfus needs to listen to #MichelleObama 's speech about going high. Her comments are inappropriate — Brenda S Doblinger (@BDoblinger) August 21, 2020

The Republican National Convention begins Monday, Aug. 24.

The other social media star of the night was Cedric Richmond, Jr., who delivered the pledge of allegiance.

In this image from video, Cedric Richmond Jr., recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Is @CedricRichmond's son - Cedric Richmond Jr. - now the youngest person to address a Democratic National Convention? Need a historian on this. — Dan Merica (@merica) August 21, 2020

When will Cedric Richmond Jr be eligible to be president?!??? 💙 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) August 21, 2020

Richmond is the son of US Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana.