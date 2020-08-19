X

From Abrams to Yates: DNC 2020′s video highlights

Georgia democrats join a host of people to kick off Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.

National Politics | Updated 39 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic Party was forced to hold a mostly pre-taped, all virtual convention this week, during which the party nominated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this fall.

In this continually updated story, you can relive the major speeches and moments from the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Night two:

Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden delivers a speech for the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Joe Biden officially nominated

Joe Biden officially nominated by DNC 2020.

Georgia casts ballots

Georgia Democrats cast all 117 votes for Joe Biden during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.

Colin Powell

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who served under President George W. Bush, spoke on behalf of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Sally Yates

Former acting U.S. Attorney Sally Quillian Yates speaks at DNC 2020.

Stacey Abrams

Georgia democrats join a host of people to kick off Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton spoke on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.

Night one

Michelle Obama’s keynote

The Democratic Party began its virtual, almost all pre-taped convention Monday night featuring the former First Lady Michelle Obama.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York governor Andrew Cuomo delivers a speech for the virtual Democratic National Convention

John Kasich

John Kasich endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

Democrats address postal issues

Democratic National Convention: Democrats address U.S. Postal issues

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.