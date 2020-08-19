From Abrams to Yates: DNC 2020′s video highlights

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic Party was forced to hold a mostly pre-taped, all virtual convention this week, during which the party nominated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this fall.
In this continually updated story, you can relive the major speeches and moments from the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Night two:
Dr. Jill Biden
Joe Biden officially nominated
Georgia casts ballots
Colin Powell
Sally Yates
Stacey Abrams
Former President Bill Clinton
Night one
Michelle Obama’s keynote
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
John Kasich
Democrats address postal issues