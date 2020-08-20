Breaking News

Georgia job recovery continues, slower pace in July

X

DNC 2020: Can you spot Elizabeth Warren’s subtle message?

In this image from video, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
In this image from video, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National Politics | Updated 18 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke on the third night of the slickly produced, virtual Democratic National Convention, and her address featured a neat piece of subtle messaging.

“I’m here at the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, which has been closed for months,” Warren said. “Childcare was already hard to find before the pandemic. And now, parents are stuck — no idea when schools can safely reopen and even fewer childcare options. The devastation is enormous. And the way I see it: big problems demand big solutions.”

Warren’s backdrop was immediately spotted on social media:

Sign up for our Election 2020 newsletter

Warren’s speech came before California Sen. Kamala Harris delivered her vice presidential nomination acceptance speech.

Harris is the first woman of color to be named to a major party’s presidential ticket.

Warren, a favorite of progressives for demanding bold change, spoke for around five minutes.

And While Warren urged people to vote for Biden and gave a hearty endorsement for several of his economic and child care plans, she hinted she would not retreat from her push for a more progressive agenda should her party retake the White House.

“We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected,” Warren said. “And after November, we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done.”

In this image from video, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
In this image from video, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Former President Barack Obama also spoke during the convention’s next-to-last night, warning American democracy could falter if President Donald Trump is reelected. Obama, the nation’s first Black president, pleaded with voters to “embrace your own responsibility as citizens — to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that’s what is at stake right now. Our democracy.”

Former President Barack Obama delivers his case for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris

»MORE: From Abrams to Yates: DNC 2020s video highlights

The evening marked a celebration of the party’s leading women, including remarks from Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become a major ticket presidential nominee; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Warren, who challenged Biden during the primary and is now supporting his campaign.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.