DNC 2020: Can you spot Elizabeth Warren’s subtle message?

elizabeth warren giving her DNC talk with block letter spelling out "BLM" in the background when she was the tip of the spear in sabotaging bernie's campaign and helping destroy any possibility of transforming the racist criminal justice system is peak performative wokeness pic.twitter.com/qtHFlQ8hWS — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) August 20, 2020

Warren’s speech came before California Sen. Kamala Harris delivered her vice presidential nomination acceptance speech.

OK “BLM” SPELLED OUT IN KID’S BLOCK LETTERS BEHIND ELIZABETH WARREN WE SEE YOU 👀 pic.twitter.com/BqetraxEpA — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) August 20, 2020

Harris is the first woman of color to be named to a major party’s presidential ticket.

Warren, a favorite of progressives for demanding bold change, spoke for around five minutes.

What did Elizabeth Warren exactly do? Why are there so many people praising her for putting the blm letters in the background? Am I missing something? — Irving Rodriguez🌙✨ (@ughitsirving) August 20, 2020

And While Warren urged people to vote for Biden and gave a hearty endorsement for several of his economic and child care plans, she hinted she would not retreat from her push for a more progressive agenda should her party retake the White House.

Contempt for it on the merits aside, one has to acknowledge the propagandistic genius of exploiting harmless-to-power identity politics as the feel-good cover for perpetuating and even strengthening the neoliberal order and further entrenching corporate and imperial power. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 20, 2020

“We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected,” Warren said. “And after November, we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done.”

Former President Barack Obama also spoke during the convention’s next-to-last night, warning American democracy could falter if President Donald Trump is reelected. Obama, the nation’s first Black president, pleaded with voters to “embrace your own responsibility as citizens — to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that’s what is at stake right now. Our democracy.”

The evening marked a celebration of the party’s leading women, including remarks from Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become a major ticket presidential nominee; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Warren, who challenged Biden during the primary and is now supporting his campaign.