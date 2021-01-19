How to watch Joe Biden’s inauguration

Every major news network will cover Joe Biden’s historic inauguration Wednesday, including AJC.com.
Networks such as ABC, NBC and CBS may begin their coverage as early as 7 a.m., with their respective morning news and talk shows.
The 24-hour cable networks, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, have already begun their coverage.
If you only want to watch Biden get sworn in, tune in to AJC.com or Biden’s inauguration website about 11:30 a.m. for opening remarks.
The event will be broadcast live on YouTube and shared on platforms including Facebook Live, Twitter and C-SPAN. It’ll be nearly impossible to miss.