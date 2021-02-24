How bad are Tiger Woods’ leg injuries?

NEW - Statement on Tiger Woods Twitter from his doctor detailing his leg and ankle injuries. “Open fractures affecting both upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia” pic.twitter.com/k7cFnj1Tn1 — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 24, 2021

“This is all badness,” Dr. Robert Glatter, emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told USA TODAY Sports. “From an orthopedic standpoint, it’s an emergency. He’s quite fortunate to be alive. The fact he had only isolate orthopedic injuries, that we know of so far, is pretty remarkable.”

Dr. Sam Hawkins, a trauma surgeon at Staten Island University Hospital, said these types of procedures could last “hours and hours,” according to USA TODAY Sports.

Woods underwent his fifth back surgery in December and has previously had his spine fused.

“In general, it’s likely that he will recover full function and perform the way that he wants to perform,” Hawkins said, as reported by USA TODAY Sports. “It takes a while to recover from these injuries. It’s a long road of rehab and a lot of hard work. But somebody like him, professional athlete, he’s used to putting his head down and do what he needs to do, and he’ll recover.”

A statement on Woods’ Twitter account early Wednesday said he was awake, responsive and recovering.

“I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” said Carlos Gonzalez, the deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who was the first on the scene after a neighbor called 911.

.@PGATOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan shares his thoughts on Tiger Woods' accident. pic.twitter.com/nwZBY0kMqH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 24, 2021

Woods was driving through a sweeping, downhill stretch of road through coastal suburbs of Los Angeles when his SUV struck a sign, crossed over a raised median and two oncoming lanes before it toppled down an embankment, coming to a halt on its side. Its airbags deployed.

A sheriff’s deputy poked his head through a hole in the windshield to see Woods, still wearing his seatbelt, sitting in the driver’s seat.

No charges were filed, and police said there was no evidence he was impaired.