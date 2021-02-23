BREAKING: Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in California rollover crash

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. His agent, Mark Steinberg, confirmed the single-car accident shortly after 2:45 p.m. ET and said Woods is currently in surgery for multiple leg injuries.

In this aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV, a vehicle rest on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

There was a second crash when a vehicle that had apparently stopped to help Woods got hit, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That wreck was very minor, and no one was hurt.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement, saying the organization is waiting on more information after Woods emerges from surgery.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” Monahan said.

Woods, 45, was in California, according to Golf Digest, for a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend.

Woods was scheduled to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as David Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

On Sunday, Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz he was awaiting the results of an upcoming MRI before he could begin training for competition. He recently underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve.

It was his fifth back surgery overall and the first since his spinal fusion in April 2017.

The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, “God, I hope so.”

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of revelations he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women.

Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.