Hormel Foods giving away bacon-scented face mask

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, one company is offering the opportunity to get a face mask that has a bacon scent.
USA Today reported Hormel Foods, which includes brands including Spam, Applegate, Jennie-O and Skippy, among multiple bacon brands, is giving away multiple “Breathable Bacon” masks.
Featuring the smell of the brand’s Black Label Bacon, the masks use what the company calls “the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, 2-ply fabric.”
Through Oct. 28, while supplies last, Hormel is offering the masks through a contest at BreathableBacon.com. For each entry, Hormel will donate one meal to Feeding America, up to 10,000 meals, Today.com reported.
“We’re continually focused on innovation – from new products, to marketing and distribution – all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label Bacon," Hormel Senior Brand Manager Nick Schweitzer said in a statement. "In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring Black Label Bacon closer to our fans.”
The contest website also includes a link to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for proper mask-wearing guidelines.
Contest winners will be announced Nov. 4.