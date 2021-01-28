Goya CEO censured after claiming voter fraud in 2020 election

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” Unanue said at the event, according to The Washington Post.

Ivanka Trump posted the image of herself after the event, endorsing Goya products. That resulted in a slew of government watchdog and ethics allegations that she may have violated federal ethics rules banning federal officials from using their position to endorse consumer products or enterprises.

The next day, Trump, who was seeking to improve his standing with Latino voters ahead of the election, posted an Instagram image of himself in the Oval Office, smiling and giving two thumbs-up with Goya products sitting on the Resolute desk.