Goya CEO censured after claiming voter fraud in 2020 election

Goya’s board of directors has censured CEO Robert Unanue after he made unfounded claims about voter fraud during the recent presidential election.
Goya’s nine-person board voted to silence the CEO, sources close to the matter told The New York Post and CNN. The ban covers discussion about politics and the company itself, a person familiar with the board’s actions told CNN.
On Inauguration Day, Unanue appeared on Fox Business and said President Joe Biden’s win was “unverified.”
“I think this is mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, big tech, big media and big government for ushering in the dawn of a new world order,” Unanue said. “There is a war coming, now that the president is leaving today, they’re still coming after the United States, the working class.”
In July, Unanue praised President Trump Donald at a White House event to honor Hispanic Americans, which prompted widespread calls to boycott the company.
“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” Unanue said at the event, according to The Washington Post.
Ivanka Trump posted the image of herself after the event, endorsing Goya products. That resulted in a slew of government watchdog and ethics allegations that she may have violated federal ethics rules banning federal officials from using their position to endorse consumer products or enterprises.
The next day, Trump, who was seeking to improve his standing with Latino voters ahead of the election, posted an Instagram image of himself in the Oval Office, smiling and giving two thumbs-up with Goya products sitting on the Resolute desk.