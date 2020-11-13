‘Glorious day’ | Social media erupts over Ng’s hiring as baseball’s first female GM

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement today regarding the @Marlins hiring of Kim Ng as their General Manager. pic.twitter.com/LEf9S7H5r6 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) November 13, 2020

“After decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins,” Ng said in a statement. “When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami.”

Congratulations to Kim Ng, the new #Marlins GM. With 30 years’ experience as a baseball executive, she’s made history as the first woman and first Asian-American to hold the top post in a baseball operations department. Progress! #Trailblazer #MLB https://t.co/wURWVNzxCn — (@BillieJeanKing)Nov 13 2020

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter played for the Yankees when Ng worked for them.

“We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

Another glass ceiling shattered by a qualified woman. Congratulations. Kim Ng takes the helm for the Miami Marlins, making history as baseball’s first female GM https://t.co/z8VyLG3GvY — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) November 13, 2020

Jeter became baseball’s first Black CEO after his group bought the Marlins in 2017. He then hired Caroline O’Connor, who as senior vice president is one of the highest ranking women in professional sports.

Kim Ng has 3 World Series rings. She made 8 postseason appearances as an executive. She was assistant GM of the #Yankees and #Dodgers, then spent a decade in the Commissioner’s office. Objectively speaking, she has one of the greatest résumés of any first-time GM in @MLB history. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2020

Ng, 51, becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

Kim Ng was hired by the Yankees as an assistant GM in 1998. She became an AGM with the Dodgers in 2001. She first interviewed for a GM job in 2005. That is what we call a Baseball Lifer. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) November 13, 2020

The Marlins achieved surprising progress in Year 3 of Jeter’s rebuilding effort, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round. They were swept by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

Congratulations to Kim Ng, whose goal of becoming a major-league general manager has come true. The @Marlins made this happen, but so, too, did Kim All it took was talent, love of the game and its challenges, not to mention years and years of paying dues! Way to go, Kim! 🌺⚾️🌺 pic.twitter.com/F5CyzXmSwE — Claire Smith ⚾️ (@MzCSmith) November 13, 2020

A virtual news conference for Ng is planned for Monday.

“All of us at Major League Baseball are thrilled for Kim and the opportunity she has earned with the Marlins,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Kim’s appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball. The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career in the national pastime led to this outcome.”

Kim Ng in March on a female becoming MLB GM:



It will take a “bold, courageous, gender-blind owner.”



Props to Bruce Sherman, Derek Jeter, and Marlins organization for breaking the barrier.https://t.co/Qmm0rNv9mp pic.twitter.com/mkvEt4K2OB — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 13, 2020

The Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores, one of four head coaches of color in the NFL, was among those to applaud Ng's hiring.

“It's phenomenal,” Flores said. “Anyone who thinks a woman can’t manage or coach or lead, I think, is silly. Kudos to the Marlins.”

Congratulations to Kim Ng, who was the youngest assistant GM in MLB, with the Yankees, back in '98. She's been doing this. And she deserved to be a GM a long, long time ago. https://t.co/RcXSqScIEF — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) November 13, 2020

Ng started her baseball career as a White Sox intern and rose to become assistant director of baseball operations. She worked for the American League for one year and then joined the Yankees, becoming the youngest assistant general manager in MLB at 29, and only the second woman to attain that position with a major league club. She was the Dodgers' vice president and assistant general manager.

With MLB, Ng directed international baseball operations, working with the front offices of the major league clubs and many other baseball leagues and entities around the world. She led a team that set policy for and enforced international signing rules, established MLB’s first system for registering international players for signing, managed protocols for signing international players, and negotiated agreements with international winter leagues.

Ng graduated from the University of Chicago, where she played softball and earned a degree in public policy.