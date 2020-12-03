Georgia sheriff blasts DA after deputy charged in assault of deputy

The shooting victim, 17-year-old DeAngelo Burns, died. Another teen, 16-year-old Taylor Jaquavious, has pleaded not guilty to adult murder charges in the shooting.

Roundtree said his discipline was sufficient and blasted Richmond County District Attorney Natalie Paine for prosecuting the case.

“At no time was the sheriff contacted by the district’s attorney’s office regarding this highly irregular investigation,” Roundtree said in a statement Wednesday. “One can only speculate as to why the district attorney chose this path but it could lead some to assume that the sheriff’s political philosophy may have attributed to this extremely unorthodox approach into a criminal investigation.”

Paine defended her actions, saying Keathley got required legal notice and that a first grand jury recommended the charge and a second grand jury proceeded with the indictment, as required under Georgia law providing special protections to law enforcement officers.

“While it is unfortunate that the sheriff of Richmond County takes issue with the citizens of Richmond County reviewing the conduct of his officers, it is shameful to suggest that this was politically motivated,” Paine said in a statement.