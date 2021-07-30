Georgia inmate stabbed to death in prison

An inmate at a state prison was stabbed to death earlier this week.
Joshua Carl Haynes Lester, 34, was an inmate at Central State Prison, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told the Macon Telegraph.
Lester was pronounced dead at the prison. No other details were available.
Lester, from Dalton, Georgia, has been in jail since May, and was serving a five-year sentence for obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Central State Prison is located near Lizella, an unincorporated community in Bibb and Crawford counties,