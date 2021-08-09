Georgia boy grows prize-winning watermelon twice his weight

Aiden Connell of Baxley won the Georgia 4-H competition for largest watermelon of 2021. His monstrous melon that took the top prize weighed 160 pounds and measured half as tall as the boy who grew it.

“I didn't know what it was going to do. I knew it might win county, but I didn't think we would win state." - Aiden Connell of Baxley

Aiden has been growing watermelons for the past three summers and entering them in local 4-H competitions. But he told WTOC-TV he had no idea his largest would win a $100 grand prize.