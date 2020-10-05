Fourth grader sues Louisiana school system over BB gun suspension

A Jefferson Parish schools spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit, the newspaper said, citing a policy of not commenting on students' records. The school board’s agenda for its meeting Wednesday includes hiring an attorney to handle the case.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has said he’s investigating the boy’s suspension, citing possible infringement of the child’s constitutional rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the National Rifle Association have also spoken out in defense of the child.

The lawsuit accuses the school system of failing to provide Ka’Mauri’s family with a copy of its policies for online school at the start of the academic year and for infringing on the boy’s due process rights as he faced serious discipline.