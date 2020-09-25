HBCU president: Louisiana student’s BB gun suspension should be voided

The teacher tried to talk to Ka Mauri, but his computer was muted and he was subsequently kicked out of the class, according to the report.

Kimbrough said Ka Mauri’s punishment exceeded the offense and that this type of disciplinary action may harm Ka Mauri in the future.

Kimbrough wrote a letter to Gray expressing his understanding of the difficulties schools are facing during the pandemic. However, he wondered whether the school system had adequate policies for situations such as Ka Mauri’s.

School board member Simeon Dickerson seconded that, saying the school should have backed off once officials realized it was a BB gun.

Both men urged Gray to hold another disciplinary hearing, remove the suspension from Ka Mauri’s record, update the system’s policies and issue a public apology.

Gray wouldn’t comment on Kimbrough’s letter. A school system spokesperson said nothing has changed regarding Ka Mauri’s suspension. Other school board members also wouldn’t comment.

“You have this overcriminalization of Black boys,” Kimbrough said. “As the father of an 11-year-old boy, I want my son to be viewed through a lens of innocence if he makes a mistake, and not have to worry about him being suspended or expelled, or because this is America today, possibly killed.”