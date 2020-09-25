HBCU president: Louisiana student’s BB gun suspension should be voided

HARVEY, La. — The president of a historically Black college has asked a Louisiana school superintendent to revoke the punishment of a fourth grader who was suspended from school because his teacher saw a BB gun in his room during a virtual lesson.
Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough urged Jefferson Parish Superintendent James Gray to reconsider the punishment of Woodmere Elementary student Ka Mauri Harrison, who was suspended for six days and almost expelled, news outlets reported.
A school behavior report said Ka Mauri, who is Black, was taking a test in his virtual class Sept. 11 when his brother walked into the room and tripped over a BB gun that was lying on the floor. The brothers share a room.
The report said Ka Mauri left his seat, out of view of the teacher, and returned with “what appeared to be a full-sized rifle in his possession.”
The teacher tried to talk to Ka Mauri, but his computer was muted and he was subsequently kicked out of the class, according to the report.
Kimbrough said Ka Mauri’s punishment exceeded the offense and that this type of disciplinary action may harm Ka Mauri in the future.
Kimbrough wrote a letter to Gray expressing his understanding of the difficulties schools are facing during the pandemic. However, he wondered whether the school system had adequate policies for situations such as Ka Mauri’s.
School board member Simeon Dickerson seconded that, saying the school should have backed off once officials realized it was a BB gun.
Both men urged Gray to hold another disciplinary hearing, remove the suspension from Ka Mauri’s record, update the system’s policies and issue a public apology.
Gray wouldn’t comment on Kimbrough’s letter. A school system spokesperson said nothing has changed regarding Ka Mauri’s suspension. Other school board members also wouldn’t comment.
“You have this overcriminalization of Black boys,” Kimbrough said. “As the father of an 11-year-old boy, I want my son to be viewed through a lens of innocence if he makes a mistake, and not have to worry about him being suspended or expelled, or because this is America today, possibly killed.”