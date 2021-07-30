Former Georgia deputy arrested on sodomy charges

A former southwest Georgia deputy has been arrested on several sodomy charges.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Troy Harnage, age 46, of Leesburg, Georgia, was arrested Monday on three counts of sodomy, three court of sodomy solicitation and three counts of violation of oath of office.
Harnage is a former Investigator with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
In July 2020, the GBI said it was requested by the local sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of Harnage interfering with an ongoing child molestation investigation. The GBI said Harnage was refusing to provide information to other investigators related to the investigation.
That investigation, according to the GBI, led to the discovery of evidence of Harnage soliciting and performing sex acts on and off duty in uniform dating back to 2013.
Harnage was fired from the department shortly after that initial investigation began.