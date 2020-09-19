Some of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s most powerful quotes

In the wake of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, some of her most memorable and powerful quotes are being shared.
Here are some notable quotes from Ginsburg:
“My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent.” — from a 2005 appearance at Duke University School of Law
“The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices.” — from the 1993 Senate Confirmation Hearings on her nomination
“Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” — advice to women today, during a 2015 luncheon at Harvard University where she received the Radcliffe Medal
“Someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has.” — on who she would like to be remembered as, in a 2015 interview with MSNBC