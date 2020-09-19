Some of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s most powerful quotes

“The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a full adult human responsible for her own choices.” — from the 1993 Senate Confirmation Hearings on her nomination

“Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” — advice to women today, during a 2015 luncheon at Harvard University where she received the Radcliffe Medal