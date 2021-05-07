Florida man convicted in plot to attack pro-Trump protesters

There were nationwide alerts about potential protests at state Capitols the weekend before Biden was sworn in, prompted in large part by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

In Florida, law enforcement agents were in position on the roof of the Senate and House office buildings, the Supreme Court and the Tallahassee City Hall, which is a block from the state Capitol, but no significant protests materialized.

Baker was kicked out of the Army in 2007 after going AWOL before being deployed to Iraq, according to authorities. An FBI affidavit said Baker was then homeless and largely unemployed for the following nine years, most of the time in Tallahassee.

“If you are afraid to die fighting the enemy, then stay in bed and live. Call all of your friends and Rise Up!” Baker wrote on a Facebook event page he created, according to the affidavit.

Baker is scheduled to be sentenced in August. He faces up up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on both counts.