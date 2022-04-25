Combined Shape Caption

Firearms caused the most deaths , among American children in 2020.New research has found firearms were responsible for the most deaths among American teens and children in 2020.New research has found firearms were responsible for the most deaths among American teens and children in 2020.More than 4,300 young Americans were killed by guns in 2020, up 29 percent from 2019, .according to research published by the 'New England Journal of Medicine.'.according to research published by the 'New England Journal of Medicine.'.In the last 40 years, and almost certainly before that... , Jason Goldstick, co-author of study, associate professor at the University of Michigan, via NBC News....this is the first time that firearm injuries have surpassed motor vehicle crashes among kids, Jason Goldstick, co-author of study, associate professor at the University of Michigan, via NBC News.In gun-related deaths, researchers found homicides were more likely to occur in American children in 2020.We continue to fail to protect our youth from a preventable cause of death. , From research letter on firearms by New England Journal of Medicine, via NBC News.We continue to fail to protect our youth from a preventable cause of death. , From research letter on firearms by New England Journal of Medicine, via NBC News.Car accidents, formerly the leading cause of death among U.S. teens and children, have continuously fallen in the last 20 years.In 2020, around 3,900 Americans ages 1 to 19 were killed in car accidents.Experts say, as a country, we must do better to limit gun deaths among adolescents without banning guns altogether.You can reduce injury rates without banning guns, just like everyone reduced motor vehicle crash rates without banning cars. , Jason Goldstick, co-author of study, associate professor at the University of Michigan, via NBC News