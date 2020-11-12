Fauci: Avoid national lockdown by wearing masks, social distancing

Help is really on the way. - Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fauci’s message echoes that of President-elect Joe Biden, who this week signaled strongly that fighting the raging pandemic will be the immediate priority of his new administration.

On Wednesday, the U.S. set a record in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in one day, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, with more than 144,000.

The nation continues leading the world in the number of overall total cases — 10.4 million — and deaths, with more than 241,000. Johns Hopkins has been tracking the coronavirus across the globe since the pandemic began.

Also Wednesday, the U.S. set a record for the second consecutive day for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Health experts are blaming the increase in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with mask-wearing and other precautions.

Cases per day are on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39. A month ago, the U.S. was seeing about 730 COVID-19 deaths per day on average; that has now surpassed 970.

The American Medical Association is renewing its plea for mask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.

“With the holidays quickly approaching, each of us must do everything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” AMA President Susan Bailey said. “Failing to do our part will prolong the suffering and disruption to our lives and inevitably lead to more deaths of our friends, neighbors and loved ones.”

Earlier this week, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said wearing masks can protect not only others but the wearer as well.

“Studies demonstrate that cloth mask materials can also reduce wearers' exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, including filtration of fine droplets and particles less than 10 microns,” the agency said, adding “adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns.”

That recommendation falls directly in line with what Biden is reportedly considering once he takes office, implementing a nationwide mask mandate.

On Monday, Biden announced the members of his coronavirus task force, the same day the U.S. passed 10 million coronavirus cases.

Fauci also said Tuesday he believes wearing masks is a “two-way street” for protection.

“Recent data has now shown that as a matter of fact, there’s also the added benefit to protect you from droplets and virus that’s coming your way,” Fauci said. “You protect others. Their masks protect you. And your mask also protects you.”

The U.S. accounts for about one-fifth of the world’s more than 51 million confirmed cases. U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18% during the last two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 240,000 Americans.

