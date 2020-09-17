Election 2020: Biden launches 2 new ads, part of $65M buy in 10 battlegrounds

President Donald Trump, the man who Biden hopes to replace in less than two months, has invested $10 million in a national ad buy in Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump’s campaign is also boosting its presence on urban radio, where it has been running ads in the Atlanta market this month.

Both Biden and Trump have been in Pennsylvania this month. Biden gave a speech at a research facility in Pittsburgh while Trump held a rally at an airplane hangar in Latrobe.

Biden has been on offense this week over the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. He will travel later Thursday to Scranton, Pennsylvania, for a CNN town hall after Trump’s own town hall earlier this week on ABC. The forums are considered tuneups ahead of three presidential debates, the first scheduled for Sept. 29.

On Thursday, Biden was set to join Senate Democrats for an online lunch, returning virtually to the place that fostered his political career as he fields questions from allies on the race for the White House and the down-ballot effort to wrest the Senate’s majority control from Republicans.

A person familiar with Biden’s plans told the Associated Press the call with the Democratic senators will focus on the fall campaign and voter turnout efforts intended to benefit both his presidential campaign, Senate Democrats and other candidates.

The weekly closed-door Senate lunches are a long tradition. Trump occasionally stops by to meet with GOP senators, and Biden, as vice president, similarly joined his party for the private caucus lunches on the Hill.