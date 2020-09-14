Election 2020: Your interactive guide to advance voting

Credit: AJC Michelle Obama's voter registration group supports mail-in voting Credit: AJC

Republicans are also urging their voters to cast ballots by mail, touting the method to new registrants and promoting it in mailings, some of which include applications for absentee ballots. But their task has been complicated by President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that mail voting will lead to massive fraud, which has led fewer GOP voters to request mail ballots than Democratic ones.

Democrats' adjustment has been most dramatic as they’ve largely suspended the door knocking that is a staple of election years. Instead, they’ve taken their field program digital, texting and calling potential voters and talking them through the newly complex logistics of voting, either in person or via mail ballot.

Credit: AJC Trump slams mail-in voting Credit: AJC

Republicans have a potential advantage over Democrats, though — they’ve restarted face-to-face get-out-the-vote programs. “We are rolling out one of the largest, most aggressive and battle-tested Get Out The Vote programs focused on Early Voting and voting on Election Day,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Mandi Merritt said.

The party has its own online portal, Vote.GOP, to register voters and help them find ways to vote, and Merritt said it received 1.1 million visitors during last month’s party convention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.