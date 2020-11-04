Election 2020: 5 things we’re watching in Georgia

In an election year like no other, Election Day has turned into Election Months in Georgia, with at least one of the Peach State’s most crucial contests headed to a January runoff.
Here are five issues we’re watching Wednesday:
- Metro Atlanta continues to count ballots. The nation is watching as the race for president and the balance of power in the U.S. Senate in part hinges on what happens in Georgia. The AJC will stay with county election officials until every vote is counted and will report results as they come.
- Will the Perdue-Ossoff race require a runoff? Wednesday’s returns could settle that question.
- Are metro Atlanta’s suburbs now a Democratic stronghold? Two congressional races and local county races show a Democratic surge, with Republicans holding their ground in some races.
- Could two prominent Republican district attorneys lose their seats? Races in Cobb and Gwinnett present that possibility.
- How are you, dear voter, coping with the stress of slow election returns and incomplete results? We are interested in talking to you.