Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 after battle with cancer

David Lee Roth, left, and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform in 2015. Van Halen, who had battled throat cancer, died Tuesday. He was 65. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen

Updated 15 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rocker Eddie Van Halen has died after a long battle with throat cancer, his family announced Tuesday.

He was 65.

Van Halen was a legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen.

Van Halen has reportedly been in and out of the hospital for more than a year.

Van Halen formed the classic rock group in Pasadena, California, in 1972 with his brother, Alex, on drums, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth singing. Van Halen served as the main songwriter on their self-titled debut album in 1978.

Some of their hits include “Runnin' with the Devil,” “Unchained,” “Hot for Teacher,” “Panama” and “Jump.”

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. He is survived by his wife Janie and his son.

