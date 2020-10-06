Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 after battle with cancer

Van Halen formed the classic rock group in Pasadena, California, in 1972 with his brother, Alex, on drums, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth singing. Van Halen served as the main songwriter on their self-titled debut album in 1978.

Some of their hits include “Runnin' with the Devil,” “Unchained,” “Hot for Teacher,” “Panama” and “Jump.”

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. He is survived by his wife Janie and his son.