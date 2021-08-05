Drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss Rolling Stones tour in Atlanta

“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while." - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Watts, 80, said in a statement he did not want his recovery to further delay the tour, which is set to visit several U.S. cities including Dallas, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Watts successfully underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004. He will be replaced by understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years.