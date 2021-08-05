ajc logo
Drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss Rolling Stones tour in Atlanta

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said Wednesday the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said Wednesday the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By The Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
Upcoming U.S. tour includes stop in Atlanta on Nov. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

LOS ANGELES — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

A spokesperson for the musician said the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate. The Stones are set to resume their No Filter tour with a stadium show Sept. 26 in St. Louis.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

The tour includes a scheduled date Nov. 11 in Atlanta.

“With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming,” a spokesperson for Watts said in a statement.

“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."

- Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Watts, 80, said in a statement he did not want his recovery to further delay the tour, which is set to visit several U.S. cities including Dallas, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” Watts said.

Watts successfully underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2004. He will be replaced by understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years.

