The Rolling Stones revive Mercedes-Benz Stadium date in Atlanta Nov. 11

The Rolling Stones are starting back up their “No Filter” tour, which was cut short by the pandemic last year, including a stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 11.
Fans who had previously purchased tickets will be able to use them for the new date.
The last time Mick Jagger and company were in Atlanta for a concert was Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech in 2015. Before that, they appeared twice at Philips Arena in 2005 and 2006 and at Turner Field in 2002. In the 1990s, they did two dates at the Georgia Dome. They also did Bobby Dodd in 1989. Before that, they performed at the Fox Theatre and the Omni.
This particular tour began in 2017 in Europe and the band played 16 dates in the United States in 2019. But its second leg, set to begin in May of 2020, was placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stones were able to reschedule other dates in Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Dallas; Detroit; and Austin, Texas, but weren’t able to do so in Buffalo, New York; Vancouver, British Columbia; Louisville, Kentucky; and Cleveland. The promoters were able to add additional dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New Orleans, where the band will performe at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Oct. 13.
