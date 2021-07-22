ajc logo
The Rolling Stones revive Mercedes-Benz Stadium date in Atlanta Nov. 11

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Stones announced Thursday, July 22, 2021, that they will relaunch their U.S. tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Their revived tour will include some new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Stones announced Thursday, July 22, 2021, that they will relaunch their U.S. tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Their revived tour will include some new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta Music Scene
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
The pandemic postponed the original July 9, 2020, date.

The Rolling Stones are starting back up their “No Filter” tour, which was cut short by the pandemic last year, including a stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 11.

Fans who had previously purchased tickets will be able to use them for the new date.

The last time Mick Jagger and company were in Atlanta for a concert was Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech in 2015. Before that, they appeared twice at Philips Arena in 2005 and 2006 and at Turner Field in 2002. In the 1990s, they did two dates at the Georgia Dome. They also did Bobby Dodd in 1989. Before that, they performed at the Fox Theatre and the Omni.

This particular tour began in 2017 in Europe and the band played 16 dates in the United States in 2019. But its second leg, set to begin in May of 2020, was placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stones were able to reschedule other dates in Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Dallas; Detroit; and Austin, Texas, but weren’t able to do so in Buffalo, New York; Vancouver, British Columbia; Louisville, Kentucky; and Cleveland. The promoters were able to add additional dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New Orleans, where the band will performe at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Oct. 13.

