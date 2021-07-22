The Rolling Stones revive Mercedes-Benz Stadium date in Atlanta Nov. 11

Fans who had previously purchased tickets will be able to use them for the new date.

The last time Mick Jagger and company were in Atlanta for a concert was Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech in 2015. Before that, they appeared twice at Philips Arena in 2005 and 2006 and at Turner Field in 2002. In the 1990s, they did two dates at the Georgia Dome. They also did Bobby Dodd in 1989. Before that, they performed at the Fox Theatre and the Omni.