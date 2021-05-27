CVS offering sweepstakes prizes to COVID-vaccinated customers

CVS Health has joined a growing list of public and private sector organizations encouraging people to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
As of June 1, the company said eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months and keep our country moving in the right direction.”
CVS cited a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey showing 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine.
Among the prizes available are $500 giveaways and grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions; seven-day cruises for two in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and elsewhere; a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two; and other hotel, travel and product giveaways.
CVS said it has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings and is now offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS locations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
Other companies that are offering COVID vaccine incentives are Krispy Kreme and Budweiser. United Airlines announced Monday new or existing members of its MileagePlus loyalty program who upload their vaccination records to United’s mobile app by June 22 will be entered to win free flights for a year’s worth of travel.
Ohio recently launched a $1 million prize, and New York and Maryland are hosting lotteries offering people who get vaccinated a chance to win money.
President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to convince other Americans to sign up for shots, arguing vaccines offer a return to normal life. White House health officials have even waded into offering dating advice. They are teaming up with dating apps to offer a new reason to “swipe right” by featuring vaccination badges on profiles and in-app bonuses for people who have gotten their shots.