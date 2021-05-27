CVS offering sweepstakes prizes to COVID-vaccinated customers

As of June 1, the company said eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months and keep our country moving in the right direction.”