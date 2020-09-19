COVID-19 suspends in-person high school in South Georgia

The number of people hospitalized statewide in Georgia with COVID-19, another key indicator, continues to fall, with the seven-day average falling below 1,500 on Friday for the first time since July 3. Total confirmed deaths reached 6,537 Friday, while total confirmed cases neared 303,000.

Clinch County said it was sending students home with computers so they could participate in distance learning, but said all extracurricular activities including sports are suspended during the period.

The 1,300-student district is keeping its combined elementary and middle school open, saying it’s had no infections confirmed there this week.

“We need your help in keeping our students and community safe,” the district wrote on social media. “Please encourage students to social distance during this closure. If they have been identified as a close contact, they should quarantine at home.”