Coronavirus cases rising in 21 states, analysis shows

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the lifting of the restrictions on Friday.

The U.S. surpassed 7 million infections of Covid-19 on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. Last week, the nation recorded more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths. As of Monday, that number stood at more than 204,000.

As cooler weather approaches, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is warning of a possible COVID-19 surge. The CDC is recommending trick-or-treaters stay at home this year, as many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for “spreading” the coronavirus.

CDC releases COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned Americans to “hunker down this fall and winter because it’s not going to be easy.”

The pandemic will also soon be stacked on top of flu season. In July, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said “the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be probably one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health.”

Last week, Redfield told a Senate panel in Washington, D.C., more than 90% of the U.S. population remain susceptible to the deadly pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine enters phase 3 U.S. trials

Also last week, Johnson & Johnson began a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus.

The study is one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told state governors last week to prepare for the vaccine.

President Donald Trump has consistently presented a faster timeline for a new vaccine than experts say is adequate to fully test the candidates.

In May, the president announced “Operation Warp Speed,” a project to accelerate vaccine development and deliver 300 million doses by year’s end. The government has selected eight vaccine candidates for the program, beginning manufacturing of the shots even while they remain in clinical trials with the expectation that one or more will work.

Top government health officials including Fauci have said a vaccine may be available as soon as mid-2021.