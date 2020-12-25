X

Christmas morning explosion rocks downtown Nashville

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An RV parked in downtown Nashville exploded Christmas morning in the Music City, causing damages to several buildings.

According to the Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management, no injuries have been reported.

The explosion happened near the intersection of Second Avenue and Commerce. No cause has been reported.

The explosion happened around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Images and videos taken in the area showed flames, smoke and debris. Alarms inside several buildings were heard going off and sprinklers activated.

Second Avenue — or Market Street, as it was known until 1903 — contains the largest concentration of Victorian commercial facades in Nashville, with many of the two- to five-story buildings dating from 1870 to 1890. The Silver Dollar Saloon, now part of the Hard Rock Café, on the corner of Second Avenue and Broadway, served as an entertainment venue for riverboat workers.

This story is developing.

