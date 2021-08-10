ajc logo
X

China’s wandering elephants may finally be heading home

In this photo released by the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants, a herd of wandering elephants crosses a river using a highway near Yuxi city, Yuanjiang county in southwestern China's Yunnan Province on Sunday. The 14 elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan province on Sunday night, and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. (Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants via AP)
Caption
In this photo released by the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants, a herd of wandering elephants crosses a river using a highway near Yuxi city, Yuanjiang county in southwestern China's Yunnan Province on Sunday. The 14 elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan province on Sunday night, and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. (Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

BEIJING — An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home.

Local authorities have deployed trucks, workers and drones to monitor the elephants, evacuated roads for them to pass safely and used food to steer them from populated areas. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured.

ExploreBear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket

The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night, and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

The elephants left the reserve more than a year ago for unknown reasons and roamed more than 300 miles north. After reaching the outskirts of Kunming, a center for business and tourism, they turned south again but still are far from the reserve.

In this photo released by the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants, a herd of wandering elephants crosses a river using a highway near Yuxi city, Yuanjiang county in southwestern China's Yunnan Province on Sunday. (Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants via AP)
Caption
In this photo released by the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants, a herd of wandering elephants crosses a river using a highway near Yuxi city, Yuanjiang county in southwestern China's Yunnan Province on Sunday. (Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

One male that separated from the herd was subsequently tranquilized and returned to the reserve.

Asian elephants are among the most highly protected animals in China and their population has grown to about 300, even while their habitat has shrunk because of expanded farming and urban growth.

As of Sunday night, the herd was still in Yuanjiang County, about 125 miles from the reserve.

However, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said the animals were in a “suitable habitat” after crossing the river.

A notice issued by provincial government said the herd’s progress was significant and it would continue to work on getting the elephants back in their natural habitat soon.

In Other News
1
British tennis pro Konta: 'massive range' of COVID symptoms
2
FEMA will conduct emergency alert system test on Wednesday
3
Tenn. Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage
4
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
5
Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top