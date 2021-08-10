ajc logo
Bear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket

Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub (similar to the one shown) browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket.(Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times/TNS)
Caption
Credit: TNS

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket.

Video aired by CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.

After sniffing around inside, the bear eventually walked out the front doors.

ExploreFrom June: Bears on the move through north Atlanta suburbs

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the 120-pound animal hiding under a trailer at a construction site behind a nearby Walmart.

The bear was tranquilized and released into the Angeles National Forest, the department said.

