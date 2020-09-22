CDC: Stay at home this Halloween, trick-or-treaters

On Tuesday, the U.S. was less than 40 cases away from reaching 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The U.S. leads all nations with 6.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Many of the nation’s health experts are predicting the coronavirus pandemic will worsen in the coming months.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned Americans to “hunker down this fall and winter because it’s not going to be easy.”

Schools are reopening, as more college and professional sports leagues are making plans to allow limited numbers of fans to attend games. Colleges nationwide have become hot spots for the virus weeks after reopening. And when students return home, which health officials have urged against, they could transmit the disease to more communities.

The pandemic will also soon be stacked on top of flu season. In July, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said “the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be probably one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health.”