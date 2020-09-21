CDC now says coronavirus can be spread through breathing

Previously, the CDC’s website said the deadly disease was thought to be spread mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an “infected person coughs, sneezes or talks,” according to CNN. On Friday, the CDC revised its COVID-19 website to include breathing.

“There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes),” CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines said. “In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk.”