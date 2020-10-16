Cardi B says she filed for divorce to teach Offset ‘lesson’

“I’m not getting (expletive) abused," she said in a voice message. “If we work things out, if we sit down and work things out and I tell a n— what I don’t like, what I want to change. When he tells me what he wants me to change, what he wants me to stop doing, we can do that. Why y’all trying to make everything abuse, abuse, abuse. Why? Chill?”

Offset and Cardi married in 2017. They have one child together, 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

As for a fan suggestion that the couple go to therapy to help them through their problems, Cardi said she takes a different approach.

“I don’t need none of that (expletive).I talk to God,” she tweeted. “My relationship is more then bag and cars before I even got my bday gift I took a break and we started talkin about our differences and wat we gotta change.”