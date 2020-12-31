BREAKING: Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses

The recipients shouldn’t be in any danger, Bahr said, but the system is monitoring their conditions.

The pharmacist intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration, Bahr said, but he declined to comment on the individual’s motive, saying the person has been fired and police are investigating. He did not identify the pharmacist and stressed the facility’s security protocols are sound.

“This was a situation involving a bad actor, as opposed to a bad process,” he said.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, said in a statement that the department, FBI and Food and Drug Administration are “actively” investigating.