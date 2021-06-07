Biden invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit White House

The ruling Morena party was expected to hold between 190 and 202 seats in Mexico’s lower house of Congress, a decline of up to 60 lawmakers, according to preliminary results released Monday by the country’s electoral board.

Although Morena, together with allies, will still be the dominant force in the 500-seat legislature, the coalition is expected to fall well short of the two-thirds majority required to change the Constitution and push for López Obrador’s reform agenda.

In particular, the results will make it harder for López Obrador to advance his flagship plan to return the energy sector to state control and appear to show the limits of his mandate for reforms he has billed as Mexico’s “Fourth Transformation.”

Raymond Donovan, Reagan’s former labor secretary, dies at 90

Raymond Donovan, a construction company executive who resigned as secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor following grand larceny and other charges of which he was later acquitted by a jury, died last week in New Vernon, New Jersey. He was 90.

Donovan became famous for asking rhetorically, after his acquittal, “Which office do I go to to get my reputation back?”

Donovan served as labor secretary in the Reagan administration from 1981 to 1985, resigning after a judge refused to dismiss an indictment filed in September 1984 by the Bronx district attorney.

The indictment accused Donovan and nine others of grand larceny, false recordkeeping and false statements in connection with construction money prosecutors said should have gone to a minority-owned subcontractor in a 1979 New York City subway project.